MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now on sale. Tickets reserved by March 17, 2023, are eligible to win a 2023 Mazda3 Sedan, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

The tickets are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874.