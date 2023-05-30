MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Open house events for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will begin on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The events will take place on June 3, 2023, June 4, 2023, June 10, 2023, June 11, 2023, and June 17, 2023, through June 21, 2023.

The home consists of four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an estimated value of approximately $400,000. The home is being built in Frenchman’s Bend and will feature a home nestled on a private street with golf course views, a kitchen complete with a spacious walk-in pantry, a luxurious primary suite with a walk-in shower, and free-standing tub, an old-world style kitchen, and spacious outdoor living area.

The time of the events can be seen in the list below:

Saturdays : 10 AM to 6 PM

: 10 AM to 6 PM Sundays : 1 PM to 6 PM

: 1 PM to 6 PM Weekdays (starting June 19, 2023): 10 AM to 6 PM

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $850,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.