MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With ticket sales taking place for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, officials of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have announced major and standard construction sponsors for the project.

Major Construction Sponsors

Advanced Insulation Enterprise

Antonio Rubio Painting & Drywall

Coburn’s

Decorative Concrete Coatings

Gilley’s Heating & Cooling

Holton Flooring & Interiors

Jerry Myers Constructions, Inc

Mark Kennedy Plumbing

MI Windows & Doors

Monroe Overhead Doors

Ray Bendily Designs

Riverside Landscaping

Sherwin-Williams

Steve Terral

Strickland Interiors

The Plumbing Warehouse

Twin City Granite

West Ouachita Cabinets

Word Electric

Standard Construction Sponsors

AAA Glass, Inc.

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

American Exterminating Company

Atmos Energy

Ayerdis Construction, Inc.

BPI

Elite Roofing Supply

Fabulous Fabric

Inspections Unlimited

Lawrence Concrete

MB Sentinel

McCorquodale Transfer

Morgan Crowell Art

O’Neal Gas

Pro-Flashing & Sheet Metal

R2 Rentals

Ranger Development, LLC

Rivercity Ready Mix

Russell-Moore Lumber, Inc.

Southern Cleaning

Danny Fontenot Vinyl Siding

The tickets for the giveaway are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $850,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.