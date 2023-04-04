MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With ticket sales taking place for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, officials of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have announced major and standard construction sponsors for the project.
Major Construction Sponsors
- Advanced Insulation Enterprise
- Antonio Rubio Painting & Drywall
- Coburn’s
- Decorative Concrete Coatings
- Gilley’s Heating & Cooling
- Holton Flooring & Interiors
- Jerry Myers Constructions, Inc
- Mark Kennedy Plumbing
- MI Windows & Doors
- Monroe Overhead Doors
- Ray Bendily Designs
- Riverside Landscaping
- Sherwin-Williams
- Steve Terral
- Strickland Interiors
- The Plumbing Warehouse
- Twin City Granite
- West Ouachita Cabinets
- Word Electric
Standard Construction Sponsors
- AAA Glass, Inc.
- ABC Supply Co. Inc.
- American Exterminating Company
- Atmos Energy
- Ayerdis Construction, Inc.
- BPI
- Elite Roofing Supply
- Fabulous Fabric
- Inspections Unlimited
- Lawrence Concrete
- MB Sentinel
- McCorquodale Transfer
- Morgan Crowell Art
- O’Neal Gas
- Pro-Flashing & Sheet Metal
- R2 Rentals
- Ranger Development, LLC
- Rivercity Ready Mix
- Russell-Moore Lumber, Inc.
- Southern Cleaning
- Danny Fontenot Vinyl Siding
The tickets for the giveaway are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $850,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.