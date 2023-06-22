MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The day is finally here. Tonight someone will win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home located in the Frenchmen’s Bend subdivision. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. to see who will win the house, the lawn care package from 3B Outdoor, the 2023 Mazda Sedan from Dream Day Foundation, and the $2,500 Visa gift card from Assurance Financial. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

The amount of tickets that were reserved was 8,500; raising $850,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Viewers can also watch the livestream on our Facebook page and YouTube.