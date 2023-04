MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Less than 1,500 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets must be reserved by 12 AM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for ticket buyers to be eligible for the 2023 Monroe St. Jude Dream Home.

The tickets are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $850,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital.