Less than 250 left! Buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KTVE/KARD - MONROE, La. (4/30/19) There are less than 250 tickets left for the 2019 St. Jude Dream home, so get your tickets today! The giveaway is set for Sunday, May 5th.

If you didn't get a chance to see the home during the open house tours, don't worry! The St. Jude Dream Home will be open from Wednesday, May 1st through Saturday, May 4th from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each. To buy tickets CLICK HERE, or call (800) 726-9874 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The beautiful home will be built in the Egret Landing subdivision in Monroe.

- Estimated value of $450,000

- New Orleans style home with stone and painted brick exterior

- Open living area with fireplace, dining room and natural hardwood flooring throughout

- Large master suite with freestanding bathtub and walk in shower

- Approximately 2,400 sq. ft.

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, outdoor living area, and flex room upstairs

Thanks to our generous builder, BRACO Construction.

Ancillary Prizes:

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize of at least $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

· Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, January 18, 2019 are eligible to win a $2,500 visa gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.

· Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 8, 2019 are eligible to win a lawn maintenance package, valued at $5,000, courtesy of 3B Outdoor Equipment.

· Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 26, 2019 are eligible to win a 2019 Kia Optima LX, courtesy of Sparks Nissan Kia and Dream Day Foundation.

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register to win a custom design services and furniture, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture!

Secondary Prizes:

· $1,000 grocery gift card, courtesy of Brookshire's

· $1,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of RiverLink Advisors

· $1,000 in dining gift cards, courtesy of Waterfront Grill gift card

· $1,000 in dry cleaning, courtesy of D&D Cleaners

· Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®

GIVEAWAY DATE: The home, being built by BRACO Construction, will be given away on May 5, 2019.

Winners will be announced on KTVE/KARD

Only 7,500 tickets are being sold.