MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now on sale. Tickets reserved by March 3, 2023, are eligible to win an Exmark 42″ Zero-Turn Mower, Echo Handheld Package, with extended protection and maintenance plan, courtesy of 3B Outdoor Equipment.

The tickets are $100 and you can get your ticket at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-9874.

To watch NBC 10’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Dream Home Sale-a-Thon, be sure to visit our Facebook page by clicking here or clicking the URL below. The Sale-a-Thon will take place for 24 hours.