STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Pokie’s Ready Mix LLC and River City Ready Mix, LLC teamed up to lay the groundwork for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home. A groundbreaking ceremony for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home took place on September 5, 2023.

The upcoming St. Jude Dream Home will be located in DeSiard Trace, a new subdivision in Sterlington.