WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 18, 2023, Winnsboro Elementary School will host the Spring Carnival. The gates for the event will open at 11 AM, and the festivities will conclude at 3 PM.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish NAACP

Visitors will be offered food, drinks, games, and the chance to listen to the musical stylings of DJ Reggie. Entry to the event will be free for all guests.