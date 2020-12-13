Spread holiday cheer to nursing homes with traveling mailbox

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Due to covid-19, nursing homes are having to think outside the box to bring Christmas cheer to their residents…or in this case inside the box. Paramount Healthcare Consultants in West Monroe set up a traveling mailbox where people can drop off letters for residents to read this holiday season. The mailbox will travel to nursing homes in 6 cities in north Louisiana.

“Just show some love to the residents who’ve been cooped up inside and have not been able to get outside and enjoy Christmas,” said Whitney Vocker, Registered Nurse.

This year, the way nursing homes operate has been different and challenging for many. Those who live in the nursing homes don’t get visitors very often and some have been in their rooms since March.

“It’s been hard to see them go through that and a lot of them don’t understand why they’ve had to be stuck in their room for so long, A lot of them feel like it’s not going to end. It’s been sad,” said Lauren Mann, Social Services Director at Delta Grande

But something as small as a card could bring some much-needed joy this holiday season.

The cards can be prayers, kid paintings, handmade, or just a few words of encouragement.

These cards provide a reminder that our elderly are not forgotten.

“And this is just going to bring a little light to their lives and filled with joy hearing these letters coming from the community. They can’t see their families like they used to,” said Allison Cattar, Community Liaison for Paramount Healthcare.