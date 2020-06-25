Spike in Coronavirus cases among young adults brings uncertainty for universities

RUSTON, LA. (06/25/2020)– With the number if Coronavirus cases climbing among the 18 to 29 age group, the future of in-class learning is uncertain. Governor John Bel Edwards said the state’s goal is to get students back to face to face learning in class.

“We are trying to make sure that we can safely reopen our campuses for students to come onto campus to resume their education. Not just higher education, but K-12 as well,” Edwards said.

If the pandemic prevents in-class learning, Edwards said they are considering every other possible option.

“Trying to figure out what the best practices are, consulting public health officials, all the epidemiologists, physicians, and scientists trying to see that we are doing this as safely as possible, but they are planning for all contingencies,” Edwards said.

Edwards says it all boils down to what phase we are in come August.

“And even if you start school by opening your campuses and having students there, it’s possible that at sometime in the fall that’s no longer possible and so you have to resume distance learning or some hybrid of some on campus and distance learning,” Edwards said.

Edwards said distance learning is going to be a more prominent part of our future going forward.

That’s why they are working on spreading access across the state.

“You also have to have the devices,” Edwards said. “You have to have the instructional material ready go and you have to have the trained instructor to be able to deliver it online, because it is very different from being in the classroom.

Governor Edwards reminds residents who are 18 to 21 to continue wearing a face mask and practice social distancing.