EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A filmmaker with South Arkansas ties is making big moves in the industry as October marks a busy month for some of his productions to hit movie screens.

Alexander Jeffery is from El Dorado where he found a love for the arts at South Arkansas Arts Center and El Dorado High School. Jeffery explains how the Union County community has supported his work.

“The community of El Dorado has been so supportive of me. I grew up on stage at SAAC and there have been some really generous people, so supportive and willing to invest in projects,” said Jeffery.

You Have No Idea is a documentary-style movie that highlights the story of one family’s journey with autism. Jeffery and his team filmed this documentary from September 2020 to the end of 2021. You can catch it in person on Saturday, October 8th at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying festival.

“To have this many projects in various stages coming out with people finally getting to see the movies. So exciting for me. It’s been so much work leading up to this and now I get to enjoy it and see the film with an audience,” explained Jeffery.

Click here to watch You Have No Idea online on October 7.

Jeffery also has another feature film coming out in theatres and on-demand on October 28 titled A Chance Encounter.