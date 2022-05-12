EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)– Melajah Edington will walk across the stage Monday to receive her high school diploma from El Dorado High School.

Her school attendance trended downward because she had to step in and raise her younger sibling and daughter, so she dropped out of school during her 9th grade year in 2018. When the time felt right for her and family, she returned to her studies October 2021 to complete grades 9-12 and hopefully graduate with her original class.

Amy Miller, Counselor at El Dorado High School said, “She completed her degree in an abbreviated amount of time, she’s amazing! She is the poster child for what you can do if you set your mind to something.”

Edington said graduating high school in one year took a lot of sacrifice. The 18-year-old Arkansas native reflected on her accomplishments in an interview on Thursday.

“When my daughter said mama, I think you should try to go back to school because I want us to both be in school. I stayed up so many nights trying to get the work done. I want to make sure I chase my dreams! I plan on going to school to become a nurse and I also want to become a mechanic.”

Melajah Edington will receive her High School Diploma Monday May 16. She plans to continue her education at South Arkansas Community College.