EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Union County residents are invited to the Southern Arkansas Arts Center for “Furball Off the Wall” fundraising event.

This is an art grab event to raise money for local animal shelter, Union County Animal Protection Society.

The event begins at 6:30 PM and ends at 9:30 PM.

Each ticket starts at $50.

Ticket holders have an opportunity to upgrade their “paw”, which determines what times you can grab art.

$100 – Bronze Paw

$150 – Silver Paw

$200 – Gold Paw (Gold grabs first)

“Furball Off the Wall” is this Saturday, March 19, at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. 5th St. in El Dorado.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

For more information about UCAPS, click here.