Shooting in Monroe Leaves one man dead

MONROE, LA- Shortly before 11p.m.on February 26th, 2021, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of South 8th street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Reginald Copning with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with Monroe Police are currently following leads and assessing the case.

If anyone has any information or tips on this case, please call Monroe Police 318-329-2600. You can also contact crime stoppers of North Delta through www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com. Tips can be submitted through a tip tab by calling 318-388-CASH (2274)

If your tips leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your identity would be completely confidential. You won’t have to leave your name nor appear in court.