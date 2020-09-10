SBA invites local business owners to discuss federal CARES Act, Monroe’s future needs

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The Small Business Administration is inviting local business owners to give feedback on the federal CARES Act and discuss Monroe’s future needs.

Justin Croisse, Regional Administrator, said he’s been traveling all throughout Region 6 to talk with local business owners who have received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Croisse is also gathering data to figure out how the funding was used and how it helped those businesses survive through the shutdown. He said he’s also looking to see how the SBA can offer resources to more business owners in our area.

“Find out what services are available,” Croisse said. “We have an unbelievable amount of resources available for small business owners and it is our mission and our job to help them succeed.”

Croisse has spoken with multiple owners who say the Paycheck Protection Act made the difference between closing up shop and keeping their doors open.

“President Trump’s leadership in signing that CARES Act into law, which then allowed for the Paycheck Protection Program allowing funding to be available for small businesses, has been a life saver for many small businesses and quite frankly, hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Croisse said.

The SBA invites local business owners to give feedback on the Federal CARES Act and to discuss Monroe’s future needs.

Croisse will be at Louisiana Catalyst at 424 Desiard St in Monroe beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 10. Those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura or previously participated in the federal PPP will have a chance to ask questions and discuss longer term aid needs with a federal SBA representative.

For more information on how you can apply for loans or learn more about resources available to you click here or here.