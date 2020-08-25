Sandbagging locations available in Monroe

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As Hurricane Laura makes its was to Louisiana, it’s important for everyone to be prepared. City officials have set up sandbagging operations.

Stations are set up at Saul Alder Recreation Center, Emily P. Robinson Community Center, and Marble Recreation Center.

Locals will have to fill their own sandbags, but everything will be available at any of the three locations.

There are shovels and bags ready at each to use. City officials do ask that you only use up to 15 bags per home to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone.

Governor John Bel Edwards said Louisianans need to take Laura seriously. One way to do that is to be prepared.

“This has the potential to be the strongest hurricane to hit since Hurricane Rita and it seems to be taking, at least for now, a very similar track to Hurricane Rita, so we should all be very, very careful and make sure that we take advantage of this opportunity that we have been given,” Governor Edwards said.

Governor Edwards said the state will know by Tuesday afternoon if any closures will need to take place. He says locals should stay weather aware.