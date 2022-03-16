EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Salvation Army of El Dorado will be providing sack lunches for school children in Union County during the week of Spring Break, March 21-25.

The Salvation Army predicts to package and distribute approximately 1,200 lunches per day to young children who will be without school lunch.

Major David Robinson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of El Dorado said, “We look forward to seeing people out there, and we hope that we can be a blessing to those that are looking.”

The spring feeding program is an annual event that began over ten years ago. Since its original start date, thousands of meals have been provided to children across Union County.

In some areas, distributors will be roaming to pass out sack lunches directly to residents.

Sack lunches will be delivered throughout the twelve locations in Union County listed below: