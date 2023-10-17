RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department has received multiple complaints of individuals running red lights. In response to these complaints, this week, authorities will be increasing the monitoring of red lights and stop signs in the City of Ruston.

Officers will be more watchful of drivers’ behavior, and tickets will be given to those who fail to stop at red lights and stop signs. Running red lights is not only against the law but also poses a significant danger to both drivers and pedestrians. Therefore, officers urge drivers to obey traffic laws to ensure everyone’s safety.