RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As they battle for the North Regional Championship of the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association, support the most potent female athletes in north Louisiana.

Over 200 female students from 27 institutions will use the platform to perform squats, bench presses, and deadlifts. On February 18, 2023, at 9:00 AM in the main gym of Ruston High School.