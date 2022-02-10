WEST MONRE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe De Riviere Mardi Gras Parade is set to roll at 5:00pm on Saturday February 12, 2022. The parade begins at West Monroe High School located at 201 Riggs Street, West Monroe La. As the parade travels through West Monroe, it will come across the Louisville Bridge into Monroe and proceed to North 5th Street and head south toward downtown. Once the parade reaches Pine Street it will head west to Walnut street and then travel south to its final destination at the Downtown River Market.

The Police Department reminds the public of the following parade safety tips:

Do not approach floats to obtain throws.

Know where your children are at all times and do not let them out of your sight.

Put the parents’ contact information in your children’s pocket in case they get separated.

Come with a group of friends and know your surroundings.

Look both ways before crossing the street

Do not block streets.

The West Monroe and Monroe police department also asks citizens to please have the parade route free of parked vehicles or trailers on roadsides no later than 3:00pm the day of the parade. The vehicles that are parked improperly will be towed, and the parade route will be shut down to all traffic at approximately 4:30pm.

Several police personnel will be stationed throughout the parade route. For more information about street closures, please call the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722. The route of the parade is attached below.