Robert Finley announced as Grand Marshal for Krewe de Riviere’s Inaugural parade

WEST MONROE, La. — The Krewe de Riviere has announced the Grand Marshal for their Inaugural Mardi Gras Parade.

Northeast Louisiana’s own Blues and Soul singer Robert Finley, who competed last year on America’s Got Talent, has agreed to be the Grand Marshal for Krewe de Riviere.

You can see Robert in the Krewes inaugural parade that kicks off at 5 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

To see a full list of all of this year’s Mardi Gras events in the twin cities, click here.

