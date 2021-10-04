Road Closure in Franklin Parish, LA 857, on Wednesday, October 6th

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced this morning of the closure of LA 857 in Franklin Parish. Approximately 1.1 miles east of the intersection of US 425 will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The closure is for crews to perform a cross-drain replacement. Detours for LA 857 can be taken onto LA 132 to US 425.

The DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org.