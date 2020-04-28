Richwood hands out food and washable face masks to the community amid pandemic

RICHWOOD, LA. (04/28/2020)– The Town of Richwood hosted an emergency food distribution to the public in partnership with the Food Bank of NELA. Cars lined up outside of the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center.

Mayor Gerald Brown says the town distributes food at least once a month, but the food bank allowed Richwood to do an emergency distribution in response to covid-19. Items such as canned foods, cereals, fruits, and vegetables were given to those in need.

“So we could provide the necessary necessities they need,” Charlotte Rainwater, Richwood Deputy Clerk, said. “These are not wants, these are necessities, so we are getting those to get them where they are needing to be on the other side of the COVID-19.”

The Town of Richwood also distributed their share of the washable face masks that were donated by Hanes to the State of Louisiana.