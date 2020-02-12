REMARKABLE WOMEN OF THE ARKLAMISS: Meet Georgia Street

WEST MONROE, La. (2/12/2020) — In December, we asked you to help nominate women in the Arklamiss who stand out, inspire, lead, and make a difference in the community to be named our “Remarkable Woman of the Year”.

Georgia Street is our first finalist. She’s served around the Arklamiss for more than 30 years. She was nominated by her friend who says the world would be better if where were more people like Georgia.

Next week, we will introduce you to our next finalist for the Remarkable Woman of the Year. The local winner will be announced in March, and will be considered for the nationwide Remarkable Woman of the Year award.