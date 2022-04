MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mary Bird Perkin’s Cancer Center, it is hosting a colorectal cancer screening on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

The Prevention on the Go event will be held at Mac’s Fresh Market located at 520 Lincoln Road in Monroe. Appointments are required to be screened. To schedule an appointment or to reserve a take-home test kit call (318)-414-9758.