Meet our pet of the week, Dottie Pearl!

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Roxanne Smith with PAWS of Northeast Louisiana joined us with our adorable and adoptable pet of the week, Dottie Pearl!
Dottie is available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
