WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Roxanne Smith with Paws of Northeast Louisiana introduced us to our adorable and adoptable pet of the week, Penny!
Penny is available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
by: Jonathan FreemanPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Roxanne Smith with Paws of Northeast Louisiana introduced us to our adorable and adoptable pet of the week, Penny!
Penny is available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.