Pet of the Week: Penny

WEST MONROE, La. -- Today on Louisiana Living, Amy Keifenheim with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor's Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun things happening in the twin cities this weekend.

Baskerville - A Sherlock Holmes MysteryGet you deerstalker cap on - the play's afoot! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can the heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far elementary the truth can be at Strauss Theatre Center!