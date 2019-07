BATON ROUGE, La. (News Release) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is adjusting the swimming pool schedules for the end of summer, to ensure that certified lifeguards are present during pool operating hours. All pools will close for the season after Labor Day.

Bayou Segnette State Park’s wave pool in Westwego will be open only on the weekends and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, August 5. The pools at Chemin-A-Haut State Park (Bastrop), Lake D’Arbonne State Park (Farmerville) and North Toledo Bend State Park (Zwolle) will be open only on the weekends and Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, August 12.