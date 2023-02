MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 11, 2023, the 16th annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade will be hosted by the Paws of Northeast Louisiana in Dowtown West Monroe. The proceeds from the parade will go towards spaying, neutering, and rescuing animals in Northeast Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of Paws of Northeast Louisiana

You can register your pet for the parade online until February 6, 2023. If you miss the pre-registration deadline, you can also register your pet at the parade.

Click HERE to register your pet.