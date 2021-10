JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Pacesetters Christian Fellowship announces that they will be hosting the Rivers Jonesboro Sunday Encounter on Sunday October 31.

The host pastors for the event will be Percy and Diedre Joe with special guest pastor/prophet Andy Smith.

The event will take place at 10:30 AM and 6:30 PM at the Dr. Charles H. Garrett Community Center at 182 Industrial Drive in Jonesboro.

For more information visit Pacesetters Christian Fellowship HERE.