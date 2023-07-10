RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Join the Ruston community in Dowtown Ruston on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:30 AM for the Ruston Cultural District Out to Lunch Summer Concert Series. One Friday a month this summer, the Ruston Cultural District will provide residents and visitors with a midday getaway with live music during lunchtime at the Heard Freighthouse Food Park on the Experience Ruston stage.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Ruston

Concert goers can also share their experience by using the hashtag #OutToLunchConcerts and tagging Downtown Ruston. Admission is free for all.