RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Join the Ruston community in Dowtown Ruston on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 11:30 AM for the Ruston Cultural District Out to Lunch Summer Concert Series. One Friday a month this summer, the Ruston Cultural District will provide residents and visitors with a midday getaway with live music during lunchtime at the Heard Freighthouse Food Park on the Experience Ruston stage.
Concert goers can also share their experience by using the hashtag #OutToLunchConcerts and tagging Downtown Ruston. Admission is free for all.