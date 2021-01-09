Ouachita Parish Police Jury prepares for snow and sleet

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While getting a few inches of snow is rare in Northeast Louisiana, it doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen late this Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning. That’s why Ouachita Parish Police Jury President, Shane Smiley, says the parish is preparing…even if we don’t see a single snow flake.

“We had tornados, we had hurricanes, we had potential flooding, we had almost everything you could imagine. So, being prepared and having what you need at home makes a huge difference,” said Shane Smiley, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President.

The last time Ouachita Parish saw a measurable snow fall was on November 14, 2018. Here is a look at our latest forecast coming in for the next 2 days. The parish’s primary concern is the road conditions.

‘We have trucks that have sand on them and we also have equipment loaded with salt on it. In the event that we need to salt or sand passage ways that are over roads…Such as bridges.” said Smiley.

Parish officials say residents should be mindful of tree’s, powerlines, and power outages.

In addition, the roadways they may drive on. The parish doesn’t want to see anyone injured due to trying to drive in bad weather.

“If we get anything other than snow into Monday, such as sleet and rain mixed in, I would ask people to avoid any bridges if they possible can, until they are sue they’ve been cleared. Of course, on and off ramps on the interstate are always iced over and every year we see accidents,” said Smiley.

While the parish is preparing, so should you. It’s important to have things like water, gas, flashlights, batteries, and non-perishable foods.