Ouachita Parish organization helps families with energy bills this winter season; How you can apply

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The coronavirus pandemic has caused many households to struggle, but the Ouachita Multi-purpose Community Action Program (OMCAP) is giving assistance to residents during the winter season. As North Louisiana has seen cold weather recently, the need for heat has increased…and so has the price on those bills.

“Yeah, I worry about my bills. When I pay my bills, I might have 50 dollars to spend for a whole month,” said Glenn Miller Sr., receiving OMCAP assistance.

The winter season program can give assistance to Atmos, Entergy and water bills, qualifying up to $600 to low income residents.

“It helps me so very much because in a time like this, in the winter time, we need more heat,” said Mattie Lyons, receiving OMCAP assistance.

The number of people in Ouachita Parish how are struggling may surprise you.

“Weekly, we see about 75 to 100 clients. So monthly, with just the Atmos and Entergy customers, we usually see more than 500 people a month,” said Kema Dawson, Executive Director of OMCAP.

If you’re in need of assistance during this heating season, you can apply through March 15th. You’ll need to have a photo I.D., Social Security card for everyone in the household, proof of income (last 4 check stubs), Atmos and Entergy bills, and you must qualify based on income. However, during “ATmos Blitz Week,”

“We will take care of anybody in Ouachita parish, anybody that comes in and needs their Atmos bill paid so that they can have heat,” said Dawson.

The date for “Atmos Blitz Week” has not been set yet for 2021. You can call United Way’s 2-1-1 Program to find other organizations that can assist residents in paying bills, specifically to your parish.

