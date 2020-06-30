Ouachita Healthcare Rehab Center celebrates resident’s 105th birthday

MONROE, LA. (06/30/2020)– The Ouachita Healthcare Rehab Center celebrated a very special birthday today.

Helen Aline is turning 105 years old. She has been a resident at the center for about four years now.

Family, friends, and community members lined up outside the center for a parade.

The parade was put together by Ms. Aline’s family to help her celebrate despite the pandemic. The Monroe Fire Department helped lead the parade.

Ms. Aline was a bit surprised to find out how old she was turning. Ms. Aline says she was excited to have her family and friends stop by for the occasion.