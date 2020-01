Due to the heavy rain plus standing water, Ouachita Green says they have canceled and rescheduled the Arbor Day celebration to Friday, January 31st at 10am.

The location will remain the same, however the organization has had to change the date.

Ouachita Green says they apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused.

