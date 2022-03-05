MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Council on Aging announced the return of a popular program for their seniors. According to the Ouachita Council on Aging, seniors enjoy listening to and making music.

In the last few years the Wednesday morning hymn singing was put on hold, but last Wednesday the program kicked off again. Cindy Ingram, with the Ouachita Council on Aging, said the crowd was much smaller since this was the first time in a long while. According to the council, in the past the room was usually full.

Ouachita Council on Aging seniors listen to hymns.

The council said seniors need interaction to keep their minds sharp, and music provides an opportunity to get together, interact, and sing music they are familiar with from their youth. The Ouachita Council on Aging said this brings back good memories.

“I hope many others will join us every Wednesday morning at 10 AM,” Ingram said.