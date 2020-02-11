OPSB celebrates the opening of new administrative offices

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (02/11/2020)– Ouachita Parish School Board members celebrated the grand opening of their new building today. The building was packed with Monroe and West Monroe city representatives, state representatives and more.



The West Monroe High School Choir welcomed guests by singing the national anthem and Superintendent Don Coker shared his thanks to everyone involved with the construction of the building.



He says the building is going to bring new opportunities for students throughout Ouachita Parish schools.



“During the Summer open up some of our labs for tech support, things for our children, things like that, so we’re really excited to open this and not only to share it with the our district, but with the region, and the state,” Coker said.



Don Coker says this is also an opportunity to bring educators under one roof.