OPPJ hires new Director of Green Oaks Detention Center in Monroe

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted this week to hire Jason Pleasant to serve as the new Director of Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.

“I look forward to the opportunity. I look forward to helping us grow, helping us become a positive part of the community,” said Jason Pleasant, Director Juvenile Service, Green Oak Detention Center.

While Jason Pleasant may be a new face to you, he won’t be new to Ouachita Parish. Pleasant has 27 years of experience working in law enforcement, including 17 years at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. However, Pleasant has also worked with youth as he has been a football and baseball coach.

He says his experience will help create a place of positive discipline and some grace.

“We’re hoping to break the cycle upon their introduction and provide some positive reinforcement for them,” said Pleasant.

While Pleasant has only evaluated parts of the facility, the community can expect changes to come as he hits the ground running. Staring with changing the negative atmosphere that comes with detention centers.

“We want to create a positive place. We want to hopefully have the opportunity to affect the lives of some juveniles that are in the facility. At the end of the day, we are down there for the child, the court, and for the community,” said Pleasant.

In addition, he hopes to include programs that will help juvenile’s grow and encourage them to not enter a life of crime.

“Often, it is a very slippery slop. We get introduced into some minor crime and it just becomes progressive. A Lot of times there is no positive influence that the kids can reach out to,” said Pleasant.

Ouachita Parish Police Jury officials says there could also be an increase in staff hired at the facility. Pleasant says he will start at Green Oaks in the next few weeks.