Office of Citizens with Disabilities offers value-based pilot program

WEST MONROE, LA (10/29/19) The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities is trying to change their system to give those with disabilities more support by updating its value-based payment model.

This pilot project is available not just here in the ArkLaMiss, but across the nation. Paid for through a grant through the Center for Medicaid Services Medicaid Innovation Acceleration Program, the project provides a value-based for home and community based wavier providers.

If the providers can meet the requirements they are then eligible for supplemental payments. Their goal is to tailor to the health and safety to those with disabilities, in addition to getting them more involved .

Julie Foster Hagan, Assistant Secretary for The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities says “When you shift from kind of just staying at home and watching tv and having staff support you to do that to going out in the community, exploring your community, exploring how can I naturally hook up with friends and meet other people. It really takes a higher level of skill to be able to do that so staff need more training and you need to be able to pair staff better and so what we’re looking at what we’re doing to do with our shift is incentivizing, providing an incentive to providers who are able to help people meet those outcomes.”

Today’s roadshow is one of many that are being held throughout the state this month. If you would like to find out more information, the link to their website is here: www.ldh.la.gov