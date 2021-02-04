Oak Grove hosts Mardi Gras scavenger hunt; Find the details here

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Mardi Gras 2021 is looking different for every community across Northeast Louisiana. For Oak Grove, they’re having a scavenger hunt.

The West Carroll Chamber of Commerce is hosting a two week long scavenger hunt through local businesses. Participants have to find a Mardi Gras mask in 6 of the 8 businesses involved in the hunt.

Once you find it, the clerk will sign off on your ticket. One business owner says this will bring in much needed customers.

“New customers will come through the doors that may have never been in our businesses before, looking for the masks. As they start looking around they see something that they didn’t know that particular business carried. So they will return and become a repeat customer,” said Lisa Smith, Small Business Owner.

Once you finish the scavenger hunt, turn your card in at sweet repeats for a drawing. Prizes will be handed out this Saturday after 3 PM and on Saturday, February 13th.

Stores participating in Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt: