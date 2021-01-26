Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute to hold breast cancer screenings on Feb. 18 & 19

WEST MONROE, La. — The Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute will be holding breast cancer screenings on February 18 & 19.

The screenings will take place at the NELA Cancer Institute located at 411 Calypso Street in Monroe, Louisiana.

The screenings are available to those who have not been screened within the last 12 months and will be free for those without insurance, which is made possible by donor gifts.

If you would like to get a breast cancer screening, call 888-616-4687 to make an appointment. An appointment and mask are required.