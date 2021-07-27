North Monroe Baptist Church hosts 1000 free food box giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 1 The North Monroe Baptist Church is doing a food box distribution for anyone in the community that is struggling to make ends meet.

According to the North Monroe Baptist Church, the distributions will take place in the Monroe and Bastrop campuses at 210 Finks Hideaway Rd, right behind Brookshire’s on Hwy 165 in Monroe and 358 Holt Drive, right behind McDonalds in Bastrop.

Anyone who is struggling to feed their families will be given one box filled with enough food to feed a family of 4 for four days per vehicle.

Distribution begins at 10:00 A.M. North Monroe Baptish Church asks the public to wait until 10:00 A.M. to arrive.

If anyone know someone who would benefit from this gift, please encourage them to
come to Monroe or Bastrop this Sunday.

