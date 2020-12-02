Nexstar wants to honor Remarkable ArkLaMiss Women

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Women play remarkable roles in all of our lives, here at KTVE and KARD, we’re honoring the women that go above and beyond, women who make our world a better place.

It’s important that we celebrate women throughout our communities, those that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women, both right now and those who will come to stand on our shoulders in the future.

We are asking you to send us your nominations.

Starting on December 7th, you can submit your nominations for a remarkable woman in your life.

Please, highlight why we should celebrate your nominee. Tell us a story about them that showcases their background and tells us why they are so remarkable.

The Remarkable Women campaign is part of a nationwide effort to showcase women who are making the world a better place across the country, lead by Nexstar, our parent company.

KTVE/KARD wants to showcase the Remarkable Women of the ArkLaMiss.

Every woman is eligible to be nominated. You can start submitting nominations here next Monday, December 7, 2020.