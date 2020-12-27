New Year’s Eve firework tips to keep the family safe

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Across the Twin Cities, Christmas Tree Stands have officially been replaced with firework stands as 2021 starts in just a few days. However, before you light up, here are some tips to keep your loved ones safe this holiday season.

“First, I’m always going to say point away from people and have a nice open space where there are no trees in the way or powerlines or no passing vehicles,” said Jonathan Joseph, works at Allen’s Fireworks.

While the fireworks in the sky may be pretty, they should always be supervised by an adult and never handled by a kid. For the young ones, officials say “Bang Snaps” or “Poppers” are safest.

“The ones that you throw on the ground, there is no fire that is going to be involved in that, no lighting involved. You literally have a pack and throw it on the concrete. They love it. If they don’t go off they can stomp it,” said Ashley Routon, Regional Manager of Little Dixie Fireworks.

Fire officials say to always have a water hose, a fire extinguisher, or a bucket of water on hand in case something catches fire…and having a safe location is key.

“We are going to do them on the road and not on the grass so that there is no chance of sparks flying anywhere,” said Sabrina Venabides, Local Resident.

This year, fireworks sales are expected to boom.

“Our big day is New Year’s eve and of course this year we are expecting a really big New Year’s Eve because everyone wants to blow up 2020,” said Denise Brignac, Fireworks Warehouse Owner.

But with an increase of people getting lit, there’s also an increase in major injuries. “Sparklers” are one of the most dangerous fireworks, they burn over 1000 degrees.

“Fireworks cause a significant amount of injuries. Fireworks such as the sparklers that everyone believes are pretty harmless. But those things burn significantly high and they can cause significant burns.”

Finally, when you’re done lighting up the sky, make sure you soak every firework in water. This will make sure it doesn’t restart and catch something on fire.

