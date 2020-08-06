New Louisiana law makes it illegal to vape with children in a vehicle

RUSTON, LA. (08/06/2020)– While vaping isn’t the same as smoking, it still has a list of negative health effects, especially when it comes to children. That’s why vaping with children in any motor vehicle is now illegal in Louisiana.

“August 1st, 2020 Louisiana signed a law in that says it is unlawful to use a vaping device inside a motor vehicle with children under the age of 13,” Matthew Henderson with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Henderson said state law already prohibits smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars with a child in a vehicle. House Bill 109 now adds vaping to that list.

“There has been some discussion of this for quite some time now with the increased popularity of the vaping devices,” Henderson said. “In Louisiana it will be treated as in many other states as you are smoking in the car. The same restrictions, the same guidelines for smoking will now be enforced to include the vaping devices.”

Henderson said there will be consequences for those who choose not to abide by the new law.

“In Lincoln Parish if you are found in violation of the Louisiana revised statute 23:300.4 you will be faced with a fine of $150,” Henderson said.

According to health experts, vaping can expose infants and children to nicotine, as well as the other heavy metals, formaldehyde, and chemical byproducts of the heating process.