New Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App available

RUSTON, LA. (07/09/2020)– The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has a new way for locals to get their latest information right to their smartphone. It’s a new app called “Lincoln Sheriff.” The new mobile app is available for Apple and Android phones.

“Inmate listing, you can see who was arrested,” Matthew Henderson, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. “Who has been bonded out recently, see what their charges are. You can go into detail and see their probable cause affidavits.”

The new “Lincoln Sheriff” app replaces the old one with new features like news, alerts, most wanted, and even has a full directory.

“Rather than calling our main line and being placed on hold if it’s a heavy call time,” Henderson said. “You can use the directory app and you can use the direct call to feature in there. We have everything listed.”

Users can also sumbit crime tips or request a security check for your home.

“If you go on a vacation, we will check your home for you while you are gone,” Henderson said. “You can go onto the app and put in the date you’re leaving, the date you’re coming back and we take care of the rest.”

Officials say the goal is to keep locals aware and up to date. While also giving residents a more convenient way to communicate with the department.

“We would like to encourage all of the residents of Lincoln Parish to go and download this app,” Henderson said. “It is free of charge to you and as a tax payer we want to let y’all know it did not cost this office a dime creating this application.”

Mobile App Features:

-Home Security Patrol Request

-News Notifications

-Most Wanted Notifications

-Current Inmate Information

-Department Directory

-Department Locations

-Submit a Tip