New businesses, park coming to downtown Wisner

WISNER, LA (11/19/19) The winds of change are coming to Winser as the town is gearing up for some revitalization. Through grants and donations, Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty is moving forward with transforming vacant buildings and empty lots into something the town can use. One improvement will be major upgrades to the Feltus Brothers Hardware store on Fort Scott Street.

“We’re going to take that building and use some grant money that we have and restore it, fix up the outside and make it look really good. And have it prepared for a business to go in or two businesses. It’s actually two separate buildings inside” said McCarty.

The goal is to attract and grow local business in the area while sprucing up the downtown area.

“Either a low rent or no rent, something for someone to get a type of business kick started. This town is hungry for a restaurant. I’ve had several people contact me about putting some kind of food related business in.”

The old hardware building is not the only property that’s going to be seeing renovations. Across the street there’s an acre plot of land that is the future site of Crawford park.

The plot of land is owned by the Crawford family and is being leased to the city through them. E.P. and Vaudie Crawford were Wisner natives but have since passed. The agreement was made possible through their son Eddie Wayne Crawford, a retired Dallas police officer.

The 10 year lease will only cost the city a dollar a year to run the park. Some of the amenities will include picnic tables and playground equipment. Mayor McCarty also wants to take advantage of the Franklin Parish Library Wisner Branch that’s located on the property.

“I just want a place for people to enjoy, to have that we haven’t had before in town. We have, we’ll use this street as our city center, our town center” said McCarty.

He says the renovations will begin soon and should take around a year to complete, but he hopes to see them completed sooner.

There is also talk of a separate children’s music park being built within the vicinity of this new building and park. It would include homemade instruments and artwork, in addition to traditional park equpiment.