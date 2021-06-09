Rick Breen’s Salute Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The death of Ronald Greene following his violent arrest by Louisiana troopers in 2019 has prompted state police to convene a secret panel to determine if officers in the same unit systematically targeted Black motorists for abuse.

The panel, confirmed to The Associated Press by four people familiar with it, began its work less than a month ago to review thousands of hours of body camera video from as many as a dozen white Louisiana State Police troopers.