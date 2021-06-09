Home Pros Salute Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The second week of the 2021 hurricane season is underway and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another area for possible tropical development.

The area currently being watched is in the southwestern Caribbean Sea near Central America. The NHC has dropped the chance for development down to 10% over the next five days and says "significant development of this system appears unlikely," however, it will bring torrential flooding rains to northern Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.